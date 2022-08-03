AudioEye (AEYE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 58.75% and a negative return on equity of 78.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts expect AudioEye to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AEYE traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 44,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,665. AudioEye has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $61.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of AudioEye from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AudioEye stock. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 697,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,173 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 6.08% of AudioEye worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

