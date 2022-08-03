Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Trading Down 1.3%

Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 110.75 ($1.36). 128,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 264,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.25 ($1.38).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 111.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 125.75. The company has a market capitalization of £198.49 million and a P/E ratio of 316.43.

In related news, insider William Russell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,352.04). In other Augmentum Fintech news, insider Neil England acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £23,400 ($28,672.96). Also, insider William Russell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,352.04). Insiders have purchased 60,000 shares of company stock worth $7,045,000 in the last quarter.

Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in seed and early to mid to late venture investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.

