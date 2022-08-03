Augur (REP) Price Up 9.6% Over Last 7 Days

Augur (REP) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Augur coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.62 or 0.00036679 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Augur has a market capitalization of $94.87 million and approximately $7.03 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,513.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004252 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004250 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003900 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004312 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002175 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00127240 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00032174 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004249 BTC.
About Augur
Augur (REP) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Augur Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.