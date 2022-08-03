Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,072 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 81.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Autodesk Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $216.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.26 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.
Insider Activity
In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.00.
Autodesk Profile
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Autodesk (ADSK)
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.