Automata Network (ATA) Trading 32% Higher Over Last Week

Automata Network (ATA) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. One Automata Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000915 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Automata Network has traded 32% higher against the U.S. dollar. Automata Network has a total market cap of $36.86 million and $14.31 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.67 or 0.00618460 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001597 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002185 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017243 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00035088 BTC.
Automata Network Coin Profile
Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork.
Automata Network Coin Trading
