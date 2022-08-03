AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,483 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of AutoNation worth $25,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,170,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,727,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Insider Activity at AutoNation

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $155,522.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,744,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,204,248.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $155,522.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,744,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,204,248.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 65,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total value of $7,098,212.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,460,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,737,088.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,867 shares of company stock worth $79,891,112 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of AN traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.95. 4,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,704. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.56 and a twelve month high of $133.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.50.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.52. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AutoNation to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.29.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.