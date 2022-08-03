Auxano Advisors LLC Has $911,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.
GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.71.
Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $115.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.61 and its 200-day moving average is $138.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.
Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
