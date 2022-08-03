Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Announces Earnings Results

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Avid Technology had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 36.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Avid Technology Price Performance

Shares of AVID traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.21. 5,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,480. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average of $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Avid Technology

In related news, Director Christian Asmar bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $6,182,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,131,793 shares in the company, valued at $176,369,240.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christian Asmar bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $6,182,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,131,793 shares in the company, valued at $176,369,240.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 9,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $254,326.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 229,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,680.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 12,291.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 58.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVID has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

About Avid Technology

(Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.