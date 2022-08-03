Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27-0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $100-112 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $109.73 million. Avid Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.37-$1.53 EPS.

Shares of AVID stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.09. 271,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,262. Avid Technology has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $38.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 36.00%. The business had revenue of $100.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Avid Technology from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.60.

In related news, Director Christian Asmar acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $6,182,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,369,240.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Avid Technology news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 9,923 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $254,326.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 229,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christian Asmar purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $6,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,369,240.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 747,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28,576 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Avid Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,908,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 458,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 136,524 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

