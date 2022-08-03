Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Avient in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Avient’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share.

Get Avient alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AVNT. Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Avient in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Avient Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $42.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.47. Avient has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $61.46.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

Avient Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.93%.

Institutional Trading of Avient

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Avient by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Avient during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Avient by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Avient by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avient during the fourth quarter worth about $2,683,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avient

(Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.