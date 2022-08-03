Avista (NYSE:AVA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.93-$2.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.95. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avista also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.42-$2.62 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Avista from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Avista Stock Performance

AVA stock traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $42.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,327. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.35. Avista has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $46.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Avista Dividend Announcement

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Avista had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $448.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Avista will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.81%.

Insider Activity at Avista

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 7,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $335,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 130,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avista

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avista by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Avista by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Avista by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Avista by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter worth $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

See Also

