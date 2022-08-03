Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,040,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,666 shares during the period. Avnet makes up 1.8% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 12.33% of Avnet worth $488,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Avnet in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.43.

Avnet Stock Down 1.1 %

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.80. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $50.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.66%.

Avnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.