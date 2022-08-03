Axiom European Financial Debt Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:AXI)

Axiom European Financial Debt Limited (LON:AXI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Axiom European Financial Debt Stock Up 2.5 %

LON AXI opened at GBX 81 ($0.99) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 86.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 90.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.40 million and a P/E ratio of 493.75. Axiom European Financial Debt has a 52 week low of GBX 75 ($0.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 100.67 ($1.23).

