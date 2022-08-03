AZEK (AZEK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. AZEK has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $396.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. AZEK’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AZEK to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. AZEK has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.71.

AZEK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AZEK from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in AZEK by 117.8% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 35,862 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in AZEK in the first quarter valued at about $1,468,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 13,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 10,097 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

