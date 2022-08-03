Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.00 million-$133.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $143.52 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Azenta from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of Azenta stock opened at $68.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.51. Azenta has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $124.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.48.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.10 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 301.05%. Azenta’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Azenta will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

