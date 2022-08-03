Balancer (BAL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $30.99 Million

Balancer (BAL) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Balancer coin can currently be purchased for about $6.17 or 0.00026367 BTC on major exchanges. Balancer has a total market cap of $260.07 million and $30.99 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Balancer has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,418.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00127194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00032149 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Balancer Profile

Balancer is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 51,267,931 coins and its circulating supply is 42,117,445 coins. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Balancer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

