Balentine LLC Boosts Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 111.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,944 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in MetLife by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,807,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research raised MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

MetLife Price Performance

MET stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.60. 27,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,221,177. The company has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.06 and its 200 day moving average is $66.10. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.