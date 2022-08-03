Balentine LLC Buys 3,153 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Balentine LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 156.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 55I LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 24.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TROW. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

NASDAQ TROW traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.37. 5,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,443. The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.72 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.77.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

