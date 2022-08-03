Balentine LLC Increases Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Balentine LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.2% of Balentine LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $56,703.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $2,059,122.10. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $56,703.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,894 shares of company stock worth $8,904,644 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META traded up $6.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $166.87. 276,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,896,824. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $451.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.70.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

