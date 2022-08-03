Balentine LLC Purchases 3,335 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Balentine LLC increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 112.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 186.1% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after acquiring an additional 192,250 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.6% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.2% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 11.6% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 318,982 shares of company stock valued at $105,338,500. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $351.42. 14,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596,400. The company has a market cap of $341.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $335.38 and a 200 day moving average of $347.90.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.78.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

