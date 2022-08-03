Balentine LLC Raises Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 171.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,720,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049,041 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,150,000. John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,888,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,087,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,109,000 after acquiring an additional 848,790 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.7 %

BX stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.28. The stock had a trading volume of 11,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,305,083. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.99 and a 200 day moving average of $111.61. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $149.78.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 92.70%.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, Director James Breyer bought 9,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Breyer acquired 9,326 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,103.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,654 shares of company stock valued at $12,405,451. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.82.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

