bAlpha Trading 7.3% Lower This Week (BALPHA)

bAlpha (BALPHA) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last seven days, bAlpha has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. bAlpha has a total market cap of $161,239.54 and approximately $947.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bAlpha coin can now be purchased for $8.96 or 0.00038357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get bAlpha alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,353.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004326 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00127073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00032080 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

bAlpha Coin Profile

bAlpha (BALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol.

bAlpha Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bAlpha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.