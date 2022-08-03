Banano Market Cap Reaches $9.95 Million (BAN)

Banano (BAN) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last week, Banano has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Banano has a market cap of $9.95 million and approximately $105,836.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004254 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $144.23 or 0.00613425 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,513.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,874,688 coins and its circulating supply is 1,372,325,532 coins. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Banano is banano.cc. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Banano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

