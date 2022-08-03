Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,931 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,938,246,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,206,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,144,000 after acquiring an additional 501,064 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Bank of America by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,964 shares during the period. Himalaya Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,123,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,906,000 after purchasing an additional 994,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.27 and a 200 day moving average of $38.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

