Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 1.0% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $265.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.71.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.



