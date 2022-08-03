Barclays Cuts Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target to $66.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $79.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 26.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $98.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.55.

Sprout Social Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPT opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $145.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $57.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.25 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $25,854.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,419.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $943,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,067,523.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 427 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $25,854.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,419.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,407 shares of company stock valued at $4,328,707. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 433.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile



Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Further Reading

