Barclays Cuts Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Price Target to $80.00

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SYNH. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Syneos Health Stock Down 17.6 %

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $65.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $104.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Syneos Health

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $606,725.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,877.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $84,060.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,853.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $606,725.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,877.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,403 shares of company stock worth $1,646,313 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Syneos Health by 16.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,330 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,724,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,185,000 after buying an additional 30,725 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 3.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,902,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,880,000 after buying an additional 125,011 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Syneos Health by 33.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,868,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,229,000 after buying an additional 723,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,836,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,337,000 after acquiring an additional 477,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Featured Articles

