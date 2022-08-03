Barclays Increases Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $65.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 32.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $49.17 on Wednesday. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $119.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.04. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.06) earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $140,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $140,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Courtney Mather acquired 16,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.12 per share, with a total value of $961,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,215,570. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $2,164,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 227,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $1,371,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $1,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

