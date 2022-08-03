Barclays Raises Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $339.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $308.00 to $339.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.34% from the stock’s current price.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.23.

Paycom Software Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE PAYC opened at $337.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.98, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.65. Paycom Software has a one year low of $255.82 and a one year high of $558.97.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to repurchase $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $41,559.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $41,559.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 2,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total transaction of $745,625.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,773 shares in the company, valued at $71,775,160.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,721 shares of company stock worth $5,441,538 in the last 90 days. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $2,886,000. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 3,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

