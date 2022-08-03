Barden Capital Management Inc. Buys 111 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,264 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.4% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Visa Dividend Announcement

Shares of V opened at $206.26 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $247.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.06 and a 200-day moving average of $210.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $242.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.19.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

