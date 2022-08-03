Barrington Research Comments on Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research lowered their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sirius XM in a report issued on Monday, August 1st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Sirius XM’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Sirius XM’s FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

SIRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday, July 29th. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.55 to $7.10 in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

Sirius XM Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.27. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $6.88.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,081,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $7,115,414.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,198,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,365,926.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sirius XM news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $265,562.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,111,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,238,944.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,081,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $7,115,414.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,198,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,365,926.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 11.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

