Base Protocol (BASE) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Base Protocol (BASE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $617,689.79 and approximately $22,345.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Base Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.29 or 0.00005506 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Base Protocol has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Base Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,339.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004382 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00127550 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00032195 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Base Protocol Coin Profile

Base Protocol (CRYPTO:BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 480,680 coins. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org.

Base Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Base Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Base Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.