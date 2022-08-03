Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Price Target Cut to €55.00

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €60.00 ($61.86) to €55.00 ($56.70) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BASFY. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Basf from €62.00 ($63.92) to €55.00 ($56.70) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Basf from €62.00 ($63.92) to €59.00 ($60.82) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Basf presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

OTCMKTS:BASFY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.09. The company had a trading volume of 673,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,029. The company has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.28. Basf has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Basf ( OTCMKTS:BASFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $25.90 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Basf will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

