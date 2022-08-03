BASIC Price Tops $0.0021 on Exchanges (BASIC)

BASIC (BASIC) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 3rd. BASIC has a market capitalization of $15.87 million and approximately $372,628.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BASIC has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,503.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004358 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00127287 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00032139 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 7,449,287,997 coins. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance.

BASIC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

