Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-$0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.58 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

NYSE BBWI opened at $37.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.82. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.87.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Bath & Body Works from a c+ rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bath & Body Works from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.82.

Insider Transactions at Bath & Body Works

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 10.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 81.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 107.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 30.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

