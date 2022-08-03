Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $10.01. Approximately 23,209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 33,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

Battalion Oil Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.77 million, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Battalion Oil had a positive return on equity of 45.38% and a negative net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Battalion Oil

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Daniel P. Rohling purchased 2,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $35,592.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,989.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,437 shares of company stock valued at $96,729. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BATL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Battalion Oil by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 910,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,918,000 after buying an additional 296,132 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Battalion Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $1,421,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Battalion Oil in the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Battalion Oil during the first quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its stake in Battalion Oil by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Battalion Oil

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held interests in 40,400 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

