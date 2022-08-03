Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Receives “Maintains” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BAX. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $82.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Baxter International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.14.

Baxter International stock opened at $58.88 on Wednesday. Baxter International has a one year low of $57.92 and a one year high of $89.70. The company has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.25 and a 200-day moving average of $75.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Baxter International will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Baxter International by 252.8% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Baxter International in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

