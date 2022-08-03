BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.58.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $97.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.27. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.73 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

