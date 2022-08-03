BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,188 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at $6,773,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 578.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 20,251 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,102,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:ALK opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.46. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $63.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,103.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Stories

