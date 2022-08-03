BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 632.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 55,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after buying an additional 47,993 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after buying an additional 12,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. TheStreet cut Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $94.61 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $94.16 and a 52-week high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.35.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

