BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

IYM stock opened at $122.13 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $110.35 and a twelve month high of $154.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.83.

