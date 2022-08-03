BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at $139,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 40.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 18.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $711,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2,073.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 350,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,311,000 after purchasing an additional 334,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at $707,975.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,975.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Hugh M. Brown purchased 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,159.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,950,306.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 16.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BRO opened at $62.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.91 and its 200-day moving average is $63.42. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading

