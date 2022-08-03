BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $635,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $2,562,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 49,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after acquiring an additional 30,196 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 128,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock opened at $89.63 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $296.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.33. The company has a market cap of $103.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Activity at PayPal

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.