BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $7,509,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $4,224,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $262,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $420,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet raised HF Sinclair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen raised HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 2.7 %

HF Sinclair stock opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $58.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.48.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.96. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $524,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,522 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,038.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $524,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,522 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,038.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $495,089.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,717.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 102,966 shares of company stock worth $5,225,642 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

