BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 331.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,243 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV stock opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

