BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $213,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $643,000. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 4.7% during the first quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $853,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 965.2% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 195,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 177,127 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

RIV stock opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.05. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $18.75.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.84%.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

