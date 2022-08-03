Beacon (BECN) Reaches Market Cap of $340,238.20

Beacon (BECN) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. In the last week, Beacon has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $340,238.20 and approximately $2,799.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000820 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00148166 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00008478 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000065 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

