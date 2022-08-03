Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Up 7.4%

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.64 and last traded at $63.53. 3,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,209,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BEAM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.29.

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.01.

Insider Activity at Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 395.37% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $1,972,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,088,520 shares in the company, valued at $71,570,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,624,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,578,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,200,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,903,000 after purchasing an additional 217,348 shares during the last quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Further Reading

