BeatzCoin (BTZC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.00

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One BeatzCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $120,928.40 and approximately $12.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000494 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 98.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00068942 BTC.

BeatzCoin Coin Profile

BeatzCoin is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,570,575,654 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin.

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

