Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates cut its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for 1.3% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $10,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.88.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.27. 9,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.59. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $231.46 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.41.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

